Illegal alien, 3 others face over 250 counts of possessing child pornography

BATON ROUGE – Four men, including an illegal alien, have been arrested and charged with almost 250 counts of possessing child pornography.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said his Cyber Crime Unit tracked down the four men, who were all living in the Acadiana region.

“Keeping Louisiana children safe is a top priority for my office, and we will continue doing all we can to stop child predators,” Landry said. “Internet crimes against children continuously inflict damage; every time one of these videos or images is viewed, the child is re-victimized.”

Landry highlighted the fact that one of the accused online predators was living in the country illegally.

“These arrests, especially the one of an illegal alien for exploiting children, should be a wake-up call to our lawmakers,” he said. “It is crucial for the State Legislature and Governor to enact laws that protect the innocence of our children and root out illegal immigration.”

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Bojorquez, who was living illegally in Abbeville, faces five counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13.

Landry’s office did not release any more information about Bojorquez’s immigration status or the country of his origin.

Forty-year-old Carey Sollay of Lafayette faces 150 counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, 24-year-old Nikita Hebert of Eunice faces 50 counts of the same charge, and 38-year-old Ceketric Roberts of Shreveport was arrested and charged with 15 counts of the same charge.

Anyone with additional information or concerns about the alleged offenders – including information regarding possible victims – is asked to call the Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.