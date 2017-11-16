High school students hold funeral for homeless veteran

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. — Students at a Catholic high school in Massachusetts came together to create a moving tribute for a homeless veteran who passed away.

The students knew him only as “John,” and he had no living family, CNN reports.

They wanted to make sure his service to the country was honored as he was laid to rest.

“Paying homage to a veteran, to bring him to our campus, to provide the burial right he deserves, honor his legacy, and to help our boys realize that we have to stand with those that are marginalized, those that are poor, those that many in our community casts out,” said Peter Folan, president of Catholic Memorial.

Students said even though they didn’t know the man, they were grateful to honor the sacrifices he made just days after Veterans Day.

“We have a lot of veterans in my family, so I know the sacrifice he made for the country and the service he committed in the years he committed to serving our country,” student Will Padden said.