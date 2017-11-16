× Four Orleans Parish inmates treated after overdosing on opioids

NEW ORLEANS — Four inmates were treated with naloxone Monday after overdosing on opioids, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy called EMS Monday morning after finding two unresponsive inmates in a secure waiting area outside Criminal District Court. EMS administered the overdose reversal drug, and the inmates were revived immediately.

Later on Monday, two more inmates were found unresponsive in a housing unit. This time, sheriff’s office medical personnel administered the naloxone and revived the two inmates.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Philip Stelly said an investigation is under way to determine how the inmates got a hold of the contraband.

“In this case, our first priority was to protect the inmates,” Sheriff Marlin Gusman said in a prepared statement. “We did that thanks to the quick action of our security and medical staffs as well as EMS. We will continue our facility search and work to prevent contraband from entering our facilities.”