Dr. Rachel: Take action on workplace bullying

NEW ORLEANS -- Our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel, loves hearing from her viewers.

Today, she answered an email about workplace bullying, and it's a lot more common than you think.

"Dr. Rachel, I really enjoyed your segment on workplace bullying. I have been at my current job for about 18 years. I always looked forward to going to work until about 2 years ago when I got a new supervisor. I began having trouble sleeping and dread going to work. I thought I was becoming depressed but after seeing your segment, I do believe I may be being bullied at work."

Dr. Rachel says her story is pretty typical. A lot of her patients come to her with symptoms of depression, but it turns out they're just being bullied at work.

"Once they realized this, they were able to do something about it. Most of them left their job for another one, which is unfortunate, but they are all so much happier and healthier... and look forward to going to work again," Dr. Rachel says.

There's a website that can help, Dr. Rachel says. It's called the Workplace Bullying Institute, and on it you'll find a plethora of resources.

"Awareness is key, then take action. You and your health matter," she says.