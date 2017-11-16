Amazing video: GoPro Camera Survived Being Hit by Lava From Hawaiian Volcano

Check out the viral video of a GoPro camera that survived its encounter in a volcano!

Kilauea EcoGuides tour guide Erik Storm just released the video, which was captured in Hawaii in 2016. Storm was leading a tour of a volcanic rock formation when he set his GoPro down.

He says he was distracted while telling a story and completely forgot about the camera.

After the lava engulfed the camera, its exterior was completely melted and destroyed. But, amazingly, the video on the SD card survived!

There are skeptics questioning the authenticity of the video since it has gone viral, but Storm says it was just an honest accident that produced an amazing story.