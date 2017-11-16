3 things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints defense is on fire, and it's a huge reason why New Orleans is on a seven-game winning streak for the first time since 2011.

Here are three things sideline reporter Jen Hale says fantasy football players to know as the Saints take on the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday:

Just how good has the Saints D been? They've allowed only 86 points defensively and five touchdowns. Who can ignite Washington's offense? Remember the name Vernon Davis? He's the San Francisco 49er who crushed the Saints' hopes in a 2011 divisional playoff and ended New Orleans' season. Davis now plays for the Redskins, and he's fifth in the league among tight ends with 460 receiving yards. The Black and Gold's offense may be more aggressive than usual in late drives: The Redskins defense ranks 26th in the league on third-down efficiency and 27th in fourth-down efficiency.