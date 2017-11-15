Would you eat it? Frito Pie Poke Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- This snack will certainly satisfy all your salty cravings.

Amy from the food blog "Oh Bite It," is taking Fritos, chili and cheese to another level.

Say hello to the Frito Pie Poke Cake.

First you mix up some cornbread mix with a can of corn and a can of cream corn.

Pour about half of the mixture on the bottom of a baking dish, set the rest aside.

Slice up some Velveeta goodness, and layer it on top of the cornbread mixture.

Then pour the rest of the cornbread mixture over the cheese. Bake it.

When it's done, poke some holes in the cake and pour some chili all over it, and of course Fritos and more cheese.

Bake until melted.

You're welcome.

