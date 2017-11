× Tire fire shuts down I-10 High Rise bridge

New Orleans – A large tire fire shut down both directions of I-10 at the High Rise Bridge Wednesday night.

The fire started under the High Rise around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The New Orleans Fire Department hasn’t released anymore details.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, traffic on I-10 East is being diverted to Louisa Street. I-10 West traffic is being diverted to Chef Menteur Highway.