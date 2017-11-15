Thanksgiving buffet in a bite with a holiday feast stuffed into a single sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the most delicious time of year.

Thanksgiving is here.

And now WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has discovered the place where the entire Thanksgiving feast in one big bite taken from from one big sandwich.

It's in New Orleans so of course, the sandwich is a poor boy.

The Thanksgiving poor boy is on the menu, for a limited time, at Parkway Bakery & Tavern at 538 Hagan Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119.

Parkway has been around since 1911.

The hours are Wednesday to Monday 11 am to 10 pm.

The Thanksgiving poor boy is on the menu Wednesdays in November.

That's the limited time. You've got just two Wednesdays left.

And that's why the line on Wednesdays at 11 am stretches down the street and around the block.

It was a neighborhood bakery with bread, donuts and sweet rolls.

That's what folks in Mid-City lined up for back in those days at Parkway.

USA Today named the place "Best Po'boy in Louisiana" in a contest among readers. That was in 2016.

As for the special Thanksgiving poor boy, it's got everything you'd want at a Thanksgiving feast. There's turkey, of course. Then the stuffing. Then gravy. The cranberry sauce.

All of that is packed into a Parker roll.

To find out more about this poor boy and all the poor boys and special items on the menu and if you want to find out how to skip the line and order your poor boy ahead of time, just click right here.