Suspect sought for stealing money from handicapped Slidell woman

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are looking for a man they say stole money from a handicapped, elderly woman.

According to Slidell PD, the man shown in the surveillance video stole the woman's ATM card and was able to withdraw several hundred dollars out of her bank account.

The video is from the First Castle ATM, located at 1402 Gause Boulevard, on Thursday, September 7 at 12 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Giardina at 985-646-6172 or mgiardina@slidellpd.com.

Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.