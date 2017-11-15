× “Spectator” Morstead says Saints finding new ways to win

Sunday, in a 47-10 win at Buffalo, the Saints did not punt. Which is fine with punter Thomas Morstead.

Morstead said it is the third time that has happened since he joined the Saints in 2009.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints are second in the NFL in yards per game at 402.4. They average 29.7 points a game, third best in the NFL.

Rookie running back Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in yards per carry at 6.5. Kamara is second among NFL rookies with 709 total yards from scrimmage.

Kamara won the Fex Ed Ground player of the week award last week for his two touchdown performance in a win over Tampa Bay. He said he shared some of that award with the Saints offensive line.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints, 7-2, host the 4-5 Washington Redskins Sunday at noon.

On the injury report submitted to the NFL, the Saints said linebacker AJ Klein (ankle) did not practice.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro, who missed the Bills game with a groin injury, was limited, according to the report the Saints submitted to the league.