Sobou’s Live Art + Cocktails: Painting creative cocktails

NEW ORLEANS– Sobou’s bar chef, Laura Bellucci’s cocktails look a lot like artworks in glass form. Now those artsy cocktails will actually be brought to life on an actual canvas.

Local artist, Olesya Ianovitch is taking inspiration from Sobou’s creative cocktail menu and transforming those cocktails onto a canvas!

Sobu is throwing the first ever, “Live Art + Cocktails” event on Thursday, November 16th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy the inspirational cocktails while adoring the artwork and can have their own personal experience at Sobou painted live by Olesya Ianovitch. Those paintings will be available for purchase.

