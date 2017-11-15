Serena Williams reportedly set to marry in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Tennis superstar Serena Williams is expected to get married in New Orleans this week.

People magazine is reporting that Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, will wed November 16 at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Celebrity guests are expected to flock to the Crescent City for the occasion, including Beyonce, JAY-Z, Kris Jenner, and Meghan Markle, according to People.

Williams gave birth to her first child with Ohanian three months ago.

She made her first red carpet appearance since childbirth earlier this week, according to People.