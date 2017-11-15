× One dead, two critical after single car crash on Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a single vehicle crash in New Orleans East that left one man dead and two others critically injured.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Almonaster Avenue.

When Officers arrived on the scene they found one victim lying unresponsive on the neutral ground next to the vehicle and two others inside the car, suffering from critical injuries.

Investigators say that it appears that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Almonaster when the driver lost control and hit a light pole.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and there is no information on possible charges at this time.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any information on this incident.