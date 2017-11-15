× NOPD launches online crime reporting system

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has launched NOPD Online, a new online reporting system that allows residents to file non-emergency police reports over the internet.

The system is designed to take information and generate completed reports for non-violent crimes.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison says it will help keep NOPD officers on the street and help to improve response times for emergency situations.

“It’s a win-win, for the city and for our officers,” he said.

On the site, residents will be asked four questions to begin the process for submitting and printing incident reports instantly:

Whether the incident is or is not an emergency

Did the incident occur within Orleans Parish?

There are no known suspects

Whether or not the incident occurred on an interstate or the Crescent City Connection

The NOPD Online is designed to take property crimes reports such as a stolen bicycle, lost or stolen cell phone and incidents involving unknown offenders.

When the reporting process is complete, residents will receive a case number and see prominent notification that the report was successfully submitted.

Reports can then be printed for records and used during the process of filing insurance claims. An NOPD officer will follow up on the report if further action is needed.

Residents should continue to report immediate threats through Emergency 9-1-1.

The new “Desk Officer Online Reporting System” is operated by Lexis/Nexis and has been adopted by more than 300 law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.