New TV Pilot shot by New Orlean filmmakers has HBO’s attention!

NEW ORLEANS -- Every year productions come and they go. Most productions are conducted by large studios while some are local filmmakers.

Two filmmakers are in the works to try to get their new TV pilot Shepherd on HBO. Andrew Bryan is the director and co-created the series with Owen Hornstein. The pilot focuses on daily life in the poverty-stricken parts of New Orleans that are buried under tourist attractions.

"This started with myself along with my co-creator seeing first hand through our day jobs what goes on behind the scenes in some of the neglected communities in New Orleans," Andrew said. "I say behind the scenes because it's not really what the leadership in this city wants people outside of New Orleans to see."

The leadership on the film project wanted to make sure they hired as many locals as possible. "Completly homegrown in every way possible," co-creator Owen said.

After winning at a film festival, the filmmakers landed an opportunity to tell HBO their plans for the pilot. "We got a development meeting with HBO. We haven't had the meeting yet. It might be after the new year we aren't sure yet but we're really excited about that to have HBO's attention," Alicia Davis Johnson the Executive Producer of Shepherd said.