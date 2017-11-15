New playground opens at City Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans City Park has a new playground for kiddos.

Located near Marconi Drive, Magnolia Playground is adjacent to a peaceful lagoon and sits underneath large trees. The playground can be seen from Marconi Drive and can be accessed from Harrison Avenue.

The Magnolia Playground includes climbing areas, monkey bars, slide, balance beam, rope wall, climbing wall and more. The tree stumps, tunnels, log bridge, wood/tin roofs, and other features offer an outdoor adventure full of challenges.

The playground is geared towards children ages 5 to 12 years old. Adult supervision is recommended at all times.

The Magnolia Playground is made possible by Friends of City Park, Hahn Enterprises, No Fault, and Little Tikes Commercial.

This playground joins the City Park family as one of five playgrounds in the Park. The other playgrounds are the Sir Cumference playground (at Festival Grounds), Stanley Ray Playground (on Dreyfous), the Blue Starbucks Playground (on Stadium), and Storyland (on Victory).