LSU’s Mike the Tiger getting comfortably plump in new digs

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Mike VII has gained almost 100 pounds since moving to his new habitat three months ago.

LSU posted a photo on Mike’s Facebook page and said when Mike arrived, he weighed 179 pounds.

Now, he weighs a whopping 270 pounds.

The tiger is 14 months old and will fully mature in a few years, LSU said.

Mike VII, who has both Siberian and Bengal characteristics, was donated to LSU from a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Fla., called “Wild at Heart Wildlife Center.” Mikes IV, V and VI were also donated to LSU from rescue facilities.

LSU has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958, and LSU does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.

By providing a home for a tiger that needs one, LSU hopes to raise awareness about the problem of irresponsible breeding and the plight of tigers kept illegally and/or inappropriately in captivity in the U.S.