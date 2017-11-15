× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pie crust!

If you make homemade pies, but prefer a pre-made pie crust, you may have noticed a few more options on shelves, some whole grain, some gluten free. But can we really believe the marketing? In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly has the top picks and worst bets, plus what to look for on labels.

LOVE IT!

Homemade Shortbread Pie Crust | Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Naturally gluten-free with zero added sugar; Vegan option as well

Almond flour, coconut flour, Swerve, coconut oil – check it out in the Skinny on Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

Wholly Wholesome Organic Whole Wheat 9” Pie Shells

Per 1/8 of crust: 110 calories – 4 grams saturated fat – 9 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber

Ingredients: whole wheat flour, organic palm oil, water, organic cane sugar, sea salt.

LIKE IT!

The Fillo Factory “Whole Wheat” Fillo Dough

Per 2 sheets: 150 calories – 0 saturated fat – 30 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber

A blend of white + whole wheat flour

Ingredients include white flour, whole wheat flour, wheat start, tapioca starch

Mini Fillo Shells by Athens

Per shell: 15 calories – 0 saturated fat – 2 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber

Just white phyllo dough, but only 15 calories & 2 grams carb each, perfect for bite-sized portion control

HATE IT!

Honey Maid Graham Cracker Crust

Per 1/8 of crust: 110 calories – 2.5 grams saturated fat – 14 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber

Ingredients: white flour, vegetable oil, sugar, graham flour (whole grain wheat, high fructose corn syrup, honey)….

Mrs. Smith’s Deep Dish Pie Crust

Per 1/8 of crust: 130 calories – 3.5 grams saturated fat – 14 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber

Ingredients: wheat flour (translation: white flour), palm oil, water, sugar, soybean oil.

Pillsbury Pet-Ritz “All Vegetable” Deep Dish Pie Crust

Per 1/8 of crust: 90 calories – 2.5 grams saturated fat – 11 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber

Ingredients: Enriched wheat flour (translation: white flour), hydrogenated soybean oil, sugar… plus contains yellow 5, yellow 6.

###

