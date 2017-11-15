Hospital treats teddy bear “patients” to ease fears about surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans-area hospital is lending a helping paw to children facing surgery.

Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children held a "Teddy Bear Clinic" to show tiny patients what they may face during their hospital stay.

The event was held in conjunction with the Association of periOperative Nurses (AORN) to kick off Perioperative Nurse Week.

Children brought in their beloved teddy bears and stuffed animals to have them cared for by a team of nurses from the New Orleans Chapter of AORN.

The children followed their plush “patients” as they experienced hospital check-in, triage, X-rays, anesthesia/surgery, and stitches/sew-up.

The role-play event helps educate children and parents about hospitalization and let them interact with the friendly nurses and healthcare providers.

Every child received a certificate for bravery and all the “patients” were treated and discharged home!

AORN will return to New Orleans March 24-28 to present the Global Surgical Conference & Expo where more than 6,000 OR nurses from across the country will strengthen their nursing skills and enjoy all the fun the city has to offer.