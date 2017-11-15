× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

If you’re looking for a little inspiration for good-for-you Thanksgiving dessert, Ben McLauchlin of Swerve has you covered with this chocolate-y spin on traditional pecan pie. Added bonus: They’re gluten-free, low-carb, and a surprise source of antioxidants, thanks to the pecans and the unsweetened chocolate.

Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

Makes 30 servings

Ingredients:

Shortbread Crust:

¼ cup coconut flour

1¾ cup almond flour

½ cup butter (cold) or coconut oil (out of jar)

½ cup Swerve, Confectioners

½ teaspoon salt

2-4 tablespoons cold water

Chocolate Ganache:

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

¼ cup Swerve, Confectioners

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon sour cream

Pecan Pie Filling:

6 tablespoons butter, melted

¾ cup brown Swerve (1 tablespoon molasses with ¾ Swerve, Granular

3 large eggs

3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans

1½ teaspoon tapioca flour

1½ teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup toasted pecan halves

Instructions:

Toasted Pecans: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pecans on rimmed cookie sheet, and toast for 5-7 minutes. They should be aromatic, but not burned. Remove from oven and set aside.

Shortbread Crust: Reduce oven to 325°F. Excessively grease a 9 X 13 pan (if you skimp on this step, the shortbread will stick to the pan). In a medium mixing bowl or food processor, mix the almond flour, coconut flour, Swerve, and Salt together. Cut cold butter into small pieces or squares. Pulse in a food processor, or press into dry mixture with a fork until it looks like corn meal (it is okay to have some chunks of butter in your mixture- this is shortbread). Add 2-4 tablespoons of cold water to the mixture- it should begin to loosely combine. Press dough evenly into greased 9 X 13 dish. Bake for 25- 30 minutes, until edges are brown, and parts of the shortbread surface lightly browns. Remove from oven, and let cool.

Chocolate Ganache: While shortbread is cooking, make the ganache. In a saucepan over medium-low heat, add the chocolate, heavy cream, Swerve and sour cream. Whisk the mixture continuously until ganache is smooth and warm. Set aside.

Pecan Pie Filling: Once shortbread is out of oven and cooling, heat oven back to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl with a whisk, mix Brown Swerve and eggs until creamy. Add the chopped pecans, melted butter, tapioca starch, and vanilla extract, and stir to combine.

To Assemble the Bars: Spread ganache across cooled shortbread crust. Evenly scatter pecan halves on the ganache and gently spread pecan pie filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until top of pie bars are brown. Let cool to room temperature and serve or you can cut them warm – they just won’t hold together as well, but they are still yummy!

Per serving: 160 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat (mostly plant-based, if use coconut oil), 45 mg sodium, 12.6 grams carbohydrate (1.2 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (less than 0.5 grams added sugar, 3 grams protein.

