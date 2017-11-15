Car burglars going strong on both sides of the lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Jefferson Parish deputies are trying to find whoever burglarized a car and went on a shopping spree while Mandeville police are looking for whoever broke into nine cars in one night. The cases are the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Jefferson Parish deputies say their case happened on November 2 at the YMCA on Riverside Drive in Metairie. Deputies say someone stole credit cards and money from a car in the Y's parking lot. Several hours later, according to deputies, a suspect was recorded on video tape at the Sam's Club on Airline Drive in Metairie. Deputies say the man made more than $3,000 in purchases at the business. They say that the man has many tattoos on his arms, and they hope that will help identify him. Deputies also say there is at least one other suspect in the case, but they don't have any surveillance footage of him. They also say that the same minivan was used as a getaway car at each location. They also have surveillance footage of it.

The Mandeville case happened at about 1:30 in the morning on Monday, Nov. 13. Police say at least two people rode bicycles to Old Mandeville Lane and began breaking into cars. Police say at least nine cars were burglarized and all of them were unlocked. Also, two guns were stolen. They say at least one of the suspects is seen in the surveillance footage with a pistol in his hand.

If you can help solve either car burglary case, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name, and you could earn a cash reward.

