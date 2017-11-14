Would you eat it? Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A fan favorite is getting a twist! Test Kitchen Taylor is making chocolate chip cookies...healthy? This recipe has no sugar and is gluten-free! But does it live up to its sweet brother, the original chocolate chip cookie? LBJ and Taylor say no, but Tamica loves them! The newsroom decided they taste more like a muffin-top than a cookie! Maybe they need more sweetener.

Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 large egg

2 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. all-spice

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Mash sweet potatoes until smooth.

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone liner.

Mix together the oats, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Using a fork, add the peanut butter to the dry ingredients and cut-in until all combined. Add in the egg, vanilla, and maple syrup. Stir in the sweet potatoes and chocolate chips, mixing until combined.

Measure out one tablespoon-sized portions of "dough" and place onto baking sheet. Bake for about 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for about 5 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!