Would you eat it? Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
A fan favorite is getting a twist! Test Kitchen Taylor is making chocolate chip cookies...healthy? This recipe has no sugar and is gluten-free! But does it live up to its sweet brother, the original chocolate chip cookie? LBJ and Taylor say no, but Tamica loves them! The newsroom decided they taste more like a muffin-top than a cookie! Maybe they need more sweetener.
Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1/4 cup peanut butter
1 large egg
2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. all-spice
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/8 tsp. salt
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Mash sweet potatoes until smooth.
Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone liner.
Mix together the oats, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Using a fork, add the peanut butter to the dry ingredients and cut-in until all combined. Add in the egg, vanilla, and maple syrup. Stir in the sweet potatoes and chocolate chips, mixing until combined.
Measure out one tablespoon-sized portions of "dough" and place onto baking sheet. Bake for about 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for about 5 minutes.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!