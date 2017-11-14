× University of Holy Cross construction begins on $14M first-ever residence hall

New Orleans — The University of Holy Cross is getting a residence hall on their Algiers campus! Tuesday morning, you could see crews working away. The exterior work for the first and second floors have already been completed. Construction actually started on the 60,000-square-foot building this July. The new four-story residence hall should open just in time for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The hall will house up to 135 students (local or out-of-state, all grade levels). It will include single bed units, and two and four bedroom units. A prayer and meditation room, a fitness center, and laundry facilities.

Dozens of people came out for the ceremony. School leaders, and students, hope that the new residence hall will increase enrollment.

“The building of this residence hall signals a new spirit of growth and vitality in our century-old success story of providing the education and guidance that has shaped the minds and hearts of tens of thousands of UHC graduates,” said Dr. Landry.

“The University of Holy Cross is stepping up to enhance the student experience by giving us the opportunity to live on campus which, for many students, will better meet their affordable living needs and enlarge their educational experiences. This is the best time to be at UHC,” said Mallory Ottoway, President the UHC Student Government Association.

UHC officials hope the addition of the residence hall will further increase the university’s enrollment which has shown moderate increases over the past few years. The University of Holy Cross increased its enrollment this fall semester by more than six percent with at least 1,301 students from across the Gulf Coast now registered in UHC’s undergraduate and graduate programs, bucking the national trend of falling enrollment at many higher learning facilities.

“The expansion project at the University of Holy Cross with the new Residence Hall is one of the largest economic development projects in Algiers, but more than the $14 million investment in brick and mortar, this construction will mean an increase in Algiers population, and we’ll see a positive ripple financial effect in the community from their new residence here,” said Derrick Martin, Executive Director of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation.

UHC was listed this year as the No. 55 in “Regional Colleges, South,” by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings. The new ranking means a jump of more 20 spots from last year and is the highest the university has placed to date. About the University of Holy Cross A fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross (formerly Our Lady of Holy Cross College) offers more than 65 majors and programs to more than 1,300 students. With 154 faculty members and a student-faculty ratio of 13:1, students enjoy a personalized academic experience on an active campus where they are encouraged to explore spiritual values and pursue service opportunities. Some of the university’s most distinctive programs are in Business, Education, Counseling and Healthcare. The university was founded in 1916 as a mission of the Marianites of Holy Cross, whose distinguished history of educating minds and hearts dates to 1848.