Top 3 flicks to see this week in theaters

NEW ORLEANS — It was a no-brainer which film came out on top at the box office this weekend. This week had three films that folks have been waiting for for a while.

Let’s start with #3. Murder on the Orient Express seems to be struggling at the domestic box office but is pulling through in the foreign box office. The film that cost $55 million to make took in $28 million domestically and $58 million in foreign box offices, which brings the total to $87 million on opening weekend.

I saw this film over the weekend, and it was quite fancy! From the beautiful art deco on the train to the glamour and beauty of the cinematography, this film was a great murder mystery, especially if you’re like me and haven’t read the book.

The Tomatometer from Rotten Tomatoes ranked it at 58% and 61% of moviegoers enjoyed the film. The critics called the film a “Stylish production and an all-star ensemble keep this Murder on the Orient Express from running off the rails, even if it never quite builds up to its classic predecessor’s illustrious head of steam.” By the way, did I mention the KILLER art deco on the train!

Coming in at #2 on opening weekend is Daddy’s Home 2! Though the first one seems to be a success, it seems like people aren’t into the second one that much. The film had a $69 million budget and only brought in $30 million worldwide. The Tomatometer gave the film a low 17% and 65% of moviegoers enjoyed the movie. Critics say “A formulaic comedy that’s unlikely to spread much yuletide merriment, Daddy’s Home 2 can only muster a few stray yuks from its talented cast.”

At #1 for the second week in a row is Disney & Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. Last week the film smashed box office records with a $431 million worldwide gross. Now the film has grossed over $655 million worldwide! That’s up more than $200 million from last week! The Tomatometer score hasn’t changed. It’s still at 93% and 90% of moviegoers who liked the film.

