× The University of Holy Cross to break ground on the college’s first residence hall

ALGIERS, La.- The University of Holy Cross will break ground on the school’s first residence hall in the college’s 101-year history.

The $14 million construction project on the school’s Algiers campus will be one of the largest economic development projects on the the West Bank of New Orleans this year.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2018-2019 academic year.

When complete, the four-story Residence Hall will feature single, double and four bedroom units and will be able to house up to 135 students.

The Residence Hall will be the first new construction on the University’s campus since 2004.

The 60,000-square-foot structure will also feature a community kitchen, living room, conference centers and study rooms on each floor.