The doctor is ‘in,’ unless he’s ‘out’ making a housecall that’s really for the birds

NEW ORLEANS - You've heard of the Birdman of Alcatraz?

Well, New Orleans has a man who's also for the birds.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the man is for the birds because he believes birds are really the best medicine.

The man is a doctor.

He's Dr. Brobson Lutz.

He practices in the heart of New Orleans, not far from the streetcar.

Dr. Lutz is patient, with every patient.

Examining Wild Bill, Dr. Lutz says, "you're in good shape, but you're no spring chicken."

No, but the chickens are.

They're the chickens who roost right here at the good doctor's clinic at 2622 Jena Street.

Wild Bill says to Dr. Lutz, "I know laughter is the best medicine, do people get a chuckle out of a doctor who's got chickens."

Dr. Lutz says, "I have patients come in and say, you've got chickens in your yard. They don't know what to think. I guess they've never seen a doctor with chickens before."

The chickens are three roosters and six or so hens who just showed up one day back in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

They're stray chickens.

They're street chickens who stay because the doctor's got the perfect prescription.

The doctor says the chickens are not his. He says, they're God's chickens.

And they have names.

The main rooster is Eric.

Then there's Nancy and John over there.

The Birdman of New Orleans also has pigeons in his flock.

He just likes pigeons.

Dr. Brobson Lutz actually started out studying to be a veterinarian.

So it makes sense his practice is now ope, not only for people.

The doctor is always in.

Unless, he's out.

Outside making a housecall with the chickens.