Student Days at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. - "Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting and romantic. Choose from dozens of Professional Performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations." - larf.org

Dates November 18-19, 2016 November 24-26, 2016 December 2-3, 2016 December 9-10, 2016 Student Days: November 14-16, 2017

9:45am til Dusk (rain or shine)

Address 46468 River Road Hammond, LA 70401

985-429-9992

Admission Adults: $20 Kids 6-12 years: $12 Children under 6: Free

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online.

For more information about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, please visit their website.