× St. Bernard Parish man wanted for escaping ambulance during DWI investigation

CHALMETTE, La. — A Violet man is wanted by deputies in St. Bernard Parish for reportedly escaping from an ambulance after crashing his vehicle into a pole with three small children inside the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Renzoll Marrero, 34, of the 3300 block of Moss Lane, crashed his vehicle into a pole on Nov. 11 shortly after 12:30 p.m. while traveling in the eastbound lanes of St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette, near Chalmette Avenue.

Marrero, who was traveling at the time of the crash with three small children, ages 7, 5 and 2, is wanted for DWI, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, failure to control a vehicle, no insurance and three counts of cruelty to juvenile.

The three children in the vehicle were not injured in the incident and were released to the custody of their mother, investigators said.

When deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, Marrero’s speech was slurred, he was disoriented, and at times not able to respond to commands. Emergency medical workers were called to the scene to render aid to Marrero, who told deputies he suffers from seizures.

While en route to a New Orleans hospital, Marrero escaped from the rear of the ambulance and fled on foot.

A St. Bernard Parish deputy who was following the ambulance pursued Marrero on foot, but to no avail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be brought against Marrero in this case.

Anyone with information regarding Marrero’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.