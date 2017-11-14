‘Sold out Show Wall’: Who’s sold out the most shows at the House of Blues?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Since 1995, The House of Blues New Orleans has been keeping track of all the musicians that have had sold out shows at their venure. They honor those talented artists in a cool way.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us backstage at the House of Blues!

The House of Blues New Orleans honors those musicians who have played sold out shows with their special "Sold Out Show Wall."

Over the last few decades, hundreds have made the wall, many of them have done so multiple times with multiple sold out shows.

Dwight Payne (Director of VIP Services) and Abby Jones (Director of Foundation Room and Music Operations) with the House of Blues love to talk about and show off the wall.

"This is a piece of House of Blues history. We got names like Eric Clapton who has sold out three times. We got other names like Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews Band, Fats Domino, Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, and Eminem," Jones said.

Many of these musicians got their start at House of Blues. Payne said when he saw bands like Maroon 5 perform, he knew they'd become huge!

"It's really cool that bands like Maroon 5 played here, and now sell out amphitheaters," Jones said.

Back when they first started selling tickets, in order to sell out, you'd need to sell 1,000 tickets, but now the capacity is 850 people.

"The classic artists actually had to sell more tickets the the newer artists do now," Jones said.

"We've always been about the artists at House of Blues. Nothing else, but the artists," Payne said.

The "Sold Out Show Wall" is located backstage on the stairs on the way up to the dressing room for the performers. The musicians must pass by the wall to get to the stage.

"They love to see their names up on the wall," Payne said.

Over the years the artists who have the most sold out shows are The Neville Brothers and Better than Ezra. Both of them have sold out nearly forty shows each.

And yes, there's always room for more names to go up on that wall!

The House of Blues have an artist named Emily Thomas who does all their artwork. She's the one who paints all the band names on the "Sold Out Show Wall."

For more information about upcoming shows at the House of Blues New Orleans, click HERE.