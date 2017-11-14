× Report: Children shot at Northern California elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. – At least three people were killed and at least two children were wounded in a shooting at a rural Northern California school Tuesday morning, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired at an elementary around 8 a.m. and there were multiple victims. The gunman was reportedly shot by police.

The shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to Rancho Tehama Elementary School , authorities said. There are over 100 law enforcement officers at the school with up to five crime scenes.

A 6 year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly transported by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

All other students had been evacuated from the school, authorities said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.