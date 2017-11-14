× One man shot in Slidell neighborhood

SLIDELL, La. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured yesterday.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 6:30 p.m. on November 13, according to the Slidell Police Department.

One man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the corner of Eighth Street and Cleveland Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact Detective Jeremy Bertucci at (985) 646-6185 or jbertucci@slidellpd.com.

Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.