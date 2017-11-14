× NOPD: Searching for two men considered persons of interest in home break-in

New Orleans – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men considered persons of interest in a home burglary and another incident.

Police say two men walked up to a home in the 2400 block of New York Street around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and rang the doorbell. The homeowner told police she talked to the men through her security camera speaker and told them to get off her front porch because she didn’t know them. They told her no and said they planned on entering the house.

The homeowner called police and the men drove off in a black vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

Detectives say they want to question the men about this incident as well as a home burglary reported on Owens Boulevard. Police haven’t released any further details about the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call any Third District Detective at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.