NOPD arrests woman after Rampart Street murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a woman for shooting a 29-year-old man in the face on Rampart Street last weekend.

Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Baumann faces second degree murder charges after Troy Cooks died from hs injuries.

Baumann shot Cooks in the face after the pair got into an argument around 12:31 p.m. on November 11 in the 1900 block of Rampart, according to the NOPD.

Cooks was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Baumann was initially arrested on charges of aggravated battery by shooting, but those charges were upgraded to murder after Cooks died.

Homicide Detective Nicholas Williams in in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any additional information on this incident.