Mandeville police looking for suspects accused of 9 car burglaries in one night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The Mandeville Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of car burglaries.

According to police, the crimes happened in the overnight hours between Sunday, November 12, and early that Monday morning.

Police say the car burglaries occurred on Old Mandeville Lane and there's security camera footage.

Click on the video button above to see the security camera footage.

Police say the suspects rode bicycles into the neighborhood and burglarized nine cars. Police also say all nine cars were unlocked.

Two pistols were among the items reported as stolen. In one of the surveillance video clips, police say one of the car burglars is seen holding a pistol as he tries to enter a locked truck.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.