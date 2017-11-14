× Man shot in Baton Rouge had cruelty to a juvenile conviction

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Monday night.

Twenty-four-year-old Calvin Toney was shot once in the chest and died from his wounds, according to Dr. Beau Clark.

The bullet entered the front of Toney’s chest and travelled from left to right as it passed through his body.

Toney’s death has been labeled a homicide, according to Clark’s preliminary report.

Toney was reportedly shot after a struggle with a Department of Children and Family Services investigator around 6:00 p.m. on November 13.

The officer’s name has not yet been released, and Baton Rouge officials are urging people to remain calm while the investigation unfolds.

In 2014, Toney pled guilty after his then-19-month-old daughter was hospitalized in 2012 with burns over 15 percent of her body, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

The girl also had multiple fractures in various states of healing.

Toney was sentenced to seven years in prison, a sentence that was later suspended when he was placed on probation for five years.

His probation was revoked in April 2016 after he attacked the child and the child’s mother, according to WBRZ.