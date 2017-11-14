Man arrested after ramming gas pump, driving away

THIBODAUX, La. – A Cut Off man was arrested after he caused $30,000 worth of damage to a gas station pump after ramming it with his truck.

Fifty-year-old Roy Vizier backed up his 2005 GMC Sierra and drove away after crashing into a pump at the Donut & Deli gas station around 6:45 a.m. on November 9, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Repairs to the pump are expected to cost $30,000.

A Louisiana State Trooper caught up to Vizier shortly before 8 a.m. on November 10 after spotting his truck and initiating a traffic stop.

Vizier lied to TPD officers who were called to the scene, telling them that he had loaned his truck to another person the day before.

Eventually, Vizier came clean and admitted to destroying the gas pump, but claimed he thought he only hit the tire stop.

The officers spotted marijuana and rolling papers on the middle console of the truck during the traffic stop, and arrested Vizier after finding a metal grinder, more rolling paper, and more pot inside the truck.

Vizier was arrested for hit and run, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the TPD.

He was released on November 10 after posting a $4,000 bond.