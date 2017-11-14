Landmark civil rights case reenactment notes importance 125 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana Supreme Court was abuzz with a reenactment of the landmark civil rights case Plessy v Ferguson. 125 years ago, the case started in the lower courts in New Orleans and Tuesday night’s mock trial outlines how that case was responsible for shaping civil liberties in Louisiana and ultimately, throughout the nation.

“Our mission has always been to keep this case alive in American consciousness because of its important civil rights challenges,” says Phoebe Ferguson with the Plessy v Ferguson Foundation.

“It's absolutely important and it goes back to the time when Homer Plessy was protesting against segregation in his time. We're still faced with many of the same things,” says Keith M. Plessy with the Plessy v Ferguson Foundation.

Plessy v Ferguson upheld "separate but equal,” which guaranteed "equal protection" under the law to all citizens.