Donate to Coats for Kids at The King Firm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

For over 15 years, Coats for Kids has donated over 50,000 coats.

A special thanks to The King Firm for helping make this year’s Coat’s for Kids possible!

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at the King Law Firm office, 2912 Canal St in New Orleans, or any of the participating locations below now through Jan. 21.

We’ll take over from there, from pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Spudly’s Super Spuds -- 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

Veterans Ford – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

ORLEANS PARISH

Holy Cross School -- 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124

Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Children's Hospital -- 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

ST. TAMMANY PARISH