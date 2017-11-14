Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Seafood Stew

Posted 6:10 AM, November 14, 2017, by

Italian  Seafood Stew

(Yield 6-8 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught shrimp 21 count peeled cleaned and deveined
  • 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 sliced onion
  • 1 fennel bulb, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons black olives finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor
  • 1 cup red wine Cabernet
  • 1 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fennel fronds (top leafy part)  chopped
  • 1 lb. cooked rice or pasta of your choice

Instructions:

Sauté onions, fennel, garlic: Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.  When the oil is hot, add the onions and fennel.  Stir to coat with oil and sauté, stirring occasionally, until it begins to color, about 5-6 minutes.  Sprinkle some salt over it.  Add the garlic cloves and tomato paste and stir well to combine.  Cook this for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.  Add the red wine, stir well, and increase the heat to high.  Boil until the liquid is reduced by half.  Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives.  Stir in the shrimp  and bring the pot to a gentle simmer.  Simmer for at least 1 hour.  Season to taste with salt and pepper:  Add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds.  Stir well to combine and serve over rice or pasta!

*********

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories