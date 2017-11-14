× Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Seafood Stew

Italian Seafood Stew

(Yield 6-8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught shrimp 21 count peeled cleaned and deveined

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 sliced onion

1 fennel bulb, chopped

2 tablespoons black olives finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1/4 cup Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor

1 cup red wine Cabernet

1 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup fennel fronds (top leafy part) chopped

1 lb. cooked rice or pasta of your choice

Instructions:

Sauté onions, fennel, garlic: Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions and fennel. Stir to coat with oil and sauté, stirring occasionally, until it begins to color, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle some salt over it. Add the garlic cloves and tomato paste and stir well to combine. Cook this for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add the red wine, stir well, and increase the heat to high. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives. Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour. Season to taste with salt and pepper: Add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine and serve over rice or pasta!

