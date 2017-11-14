Bogalusa Walmart employee arrested after ringing up nearly $40,000 in bogus gift cards

BOGALUSA, La. – A Walmart cashier is behind bars after police say he rang up nearly $40,000 worth of bogus gift cards.

Twenty-year-old Ronald McMorris was arrested when he reported to work on November 12 and booked with two counts of theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit felony theft, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

McMorris is accused of ringing up $39,217.67 on 41 gift cards during two different transactions on November 10 without ever collecting money from the customers who bought the cards.

The BPD released surveillance images of the two unidentified suspects, one of whom was wearing a red Santa Claus hat.

The two unidentified men were possibly riding in a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the BPD.