× UNO poll puts Cantrell up 11 points; Landrieu has 54 percent approval rating

NEW ORLEANS – A new poll by the University of New Orleans puts Latoya Cantrell at an 11-point advantage over her mayoral competitor Desiree Charbonnet in the upcoming runoff election.

The poll, which was conducted under the direction of UNO political scientist Ed Chervenak, surveyed 602 likely Orleans Parish voters between November 1 and November 8.

Over 50 percent of voters who cast their ballots for Michael Bagneris during the regular election plan to vote for Cantrell for the runoff, and one-fifth of respondents say they are still undecided.

Cantrell is performing slightly better than Charbonnet with white voters, and nearly 20 percentage points better among black voters, according to the poll.

Cantrell is also significantly outperforming Charbonnet among women, with a 16 point lead.

Current Mayor Mitch Landrieu is enjoying a 54 percent approval rating, and voters who approve of Landrieu support Cantrell.

The data has a four percent margin of error and the pollsters have a 95 percent level of confidence in their results, according to UNO.

Click here to read the entire report.