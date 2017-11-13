× Two die in separate St. Bernard Parish crashes

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Two people have died in two separate crashes that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, the first crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Nov. 9 on La. 46 at Ingargiola Lane.

Troopers said 49-year-old Johnny Atkinson of St. Bernard was driving a GMC Sierra crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2013 Nissan Altima. A passenger in the Altima, 54-year-old Theresa Richard of Violet, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Troopers suspect that Atkinson was impaired at the time of the crash. He was arrested on two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, improper lane usage and no seat belt.

The second crash also happened Nov. 9 on La. 46, this one about 7 p.m. at La. 46 and Volpe Drive. Troopers said a man was driving a 2012 Freightliner west on La. 46 approaching Volpe Drive.

A 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was stopped at the stop sign on Volpe Drive and LA 46. The driver of the Grand Marquis, 84-year-old Carlo Carollo of St. Bernard, tried to turn onto LA 46 east and was impacted by the Freightliner.

Carollo and his passenger, 81-year-old Angeline Carollo of St. Bernard, were taken to University Medical Center. Carlo Carollo succumbed to his injuries Saturday, Nov. 11. Angeline Carollo remains in critical condition.