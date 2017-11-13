× Three-Alarm Fire heavily damages French Quarter Hotel

NEW ORLEANS- An overnight fire in the 800 block of Toulouse street had the NOFD scrambling to put out the blaze and protect adjacent buildings on that block.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before midnight at the Oliver House Hotel at 822 Toulouse Street.

When firefighters arrived they say that there was heavy fire coming from the back of the 3 story hotel.

They quickly called a second alarm because of the hotel’s close proximity to other buildings.

They eventually called a third alarm after fighting the fire for approximately 30 minutes.

The fire was finally brought under control around 2:15 a.m.

According to the NOFD, there was increased concern over this fire because of the possibility of the fire expanding to neighboring buildings and the age and stability of the buildings in the French Quarter.

The NOPD says that no firefighters or hotel patrons were injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The NOPD, Louisiana State Police, New Orleans EMS and Entergy were all on scene assisting with the incident.

Twenty NOFD units carrying sixty-three Fire Operations personnel were on hand to battle the blaze.