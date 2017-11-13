× Taylor Swift bringing ‘Reputation’ tour to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Taylor Swift will bring her Reputation tour to New Orleans on September 22, 2018.

The pop superstar will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome toward the end of her multi-state Reputation tour in support of her new album of the same name.

Tickets will go on sale on December 13 to the general public.

Fans will have the option to purchase advance tickets early through Taylor Swift Tix, which is a service of Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration for Taylor Swift Tix is currently open and runs through November 28 at TaylorSwift.com.

WE’LL SEE YOU SOON! The first round of dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have been announced. Ticket and onsale info: https://t.co/d17RNtqtNa — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 13, 2017