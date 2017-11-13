× ‘Saints Streaker’: Naked man runs onto field during Saints and Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some are calling him “The Saints Streaker,” because this guy streaked during yesterday’s Saints game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York.

Toward the end of Sunday’s blowout win for the Saints, a naked man ran down the field. This fan out ran security to the end zone and even did a touchdown dance. He was eventually taken down.

Many online have joked that this streaked rushed far more effectively than players from the Buffalo Bills. Ouch! It is not known whether this streaker is a Saints or Bills fan.

Buffalonews.com reports that the streaker is 29-year-old Tristan Lambright of Buffalo.

Thanks to Saints fan Belinda Flowers for sending WGNO this picture.

The Saints beat the Bills 47-10 and are now 7-2.