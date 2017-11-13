× Report: Lasco has bulging disc, out for season; Tweets he ‘will be back better than before’

NEW ORLEANS – Injured New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco will be out for the rest of the season, but should be able to return to football.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted this afternoon that Lasco suffered a bulging disc when he was injured during the second quarter when the Saints took on the Buffalo Bills yesterday.

Medical personnel brought an ambulance out onto the field to cart Lasco off after crews secured him onto a stretcher and strapped him onto a gurney.

Rapoport said the injury is “not thought to be career-ending.”

#Saints RB Daniel Lasco, who was taken to a local hospital, suffered a bulging disc that will end his season, sources say. But very good news that the scary injury is not thought to be career-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2017

Lasco, for his part, tweeted “Thank you all for the support and prayers” not long after Rapoport’s report.

“I will get through this and come back better than before…believe that,” Lasco wrote. “Love all y’all. #WhoDat!”

Thank you all for the support and prayers! I️ will get through this and come back better than before… believe that. Love all y’all🙏 #WhoDat! — Daniel Lasco (@DLasco2) November 13, 2017