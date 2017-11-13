× Pup News: Meet Frieda

Frieda is the sweetest dog her foster family has ever met. She loves and gets along with everybody (people of all ages, strangers, etc.) and all other dogs. She doesn’t have any strong feelings about cats – they are fine, whatever. And she would totally play with lizards if they would just stop running away from her.

Frieda’s disposition is the perfect balance of chill and playful. When it is time to play, she is up for anything – tag, walks, etc. But when it is not play time, she loves just hanging out on a dog bed (a sofa is really her favorite spot, if that’s allowed, but she understands if some places are off limits). She also likes to sit outside in the sunshine.

She barks the perfect amount – rarely, and only when there is an actual reason to. She still needs some work on house training, but she is trying to get it and have made some big improvements. She is fine walking on a leash, and would get even better with some basic leash/obedience training. Frieda doesn’t like sharing food with other dogs, but she doesn’t guard her food from people. She promises that she will never ever ever turn down a treat, though, or a belly rub.

Every time Frieda’s foster family walks through the door, she is so excited to see them. Even if they’ve only been gone long enough to take out the trash, it is still just awesome that they’re back! But she would be thrilled to find the people who will be the ones walking through the door for the rest of her life. So, if you think you might consider being Frieda’s forever home, she would love to meet you.

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info. The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, shots, a chip and heartworm treatment if needed. Frieda weighs 33lbs!

Click here for more information about Frieda.

Click here for more information about the Animal Rescue of New Orleans.