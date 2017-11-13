Playing It Back : Hurricane Relief Concert!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Playing It Back : Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert!

"New Orleans hospitality and entertainment leaders have banded together and announced the formation of Playing it Back: Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert, a major fundraising gala for the recent storm victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert will raise funds for the Cajun Navy Relief and the Junior League New Orleans. Both organizations have been instrumental in the recovery efforts on the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic seaboard from record-breaking hurricanes that have destroyed or damaged large sections of the United States. The benefit event is the brainchild of lead singer Armando Leduc. 'Those of us who survived Hurricane Katrina are all too familiar with what Texans and Floridians are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,' Leduc said. 'There’s no way I could sit by idly so I recruited some of the best hospitality industry businesses and musicians to come together to ‘play it back’ for our neighbors across the Gulf Coast.'

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring hygiene products or cash donations that will go directly to Cajun Navy Relief and Junior League New Orleans’ diaper bank to be distributed to hurricane victims in the affected areas." - playingitback.org

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130

Tickets $20

Live Music Metro Stage 1 6:30pm -7:00pm: Vaughn Goudeau 7:20pm - 8:05pm: Amanda Ducorbier 8:20pm - 9:10pm: Cupid with DJ 9:20pm -10:00pm: DJ RQ Away Metro Stage 3 7:00pm - 7:45pm: The Phunky Monkeys 8:05pm - 8:50pm: Armando Leduc y Salsa Royal 9:10pm - 10:00pm: Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. featuring Anais St John



