NOPD looking for man who shot up Algiers home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who police believe shot up a house in Algiers last week.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on November 7 at a home in the 1300 block of Southlawn Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrell Woods and another unidentified man knocked on the front door and then opened fire as they were running away.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.

Anyone with information on Woods is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040 or (504) 658-6459.